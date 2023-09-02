Home States Telangana

Telangana police check phones of 4 arrested in rave party raid to trace drug origin

The confiscated mobile phones and recovered WhatsApp conversations are expected to yield crucial insights into the procurement and distribution of psychotropic drugs.

It is suspected that the psychotropic substances seized during a recent raid may have been procured from sources in Bengaluru and Goa.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Narcotics and Bureau (TSNAB), in conjunction with the Gudimalkapur police, has initiated a wide-ranging probe to trace the origin of drugs seized from a prominent Tollywood financier, along with two other individuals. The remand report submitted by the police has named four other drug peddlers, including three of Nigerian origin, and 17 consumers.

It is suspected that the psychotropic substances seized during a recent raid may have been procured from sources in Bengaluru and Goa. In a bid to collect evidence, law enforcement officials have confiscated the mobile phones of the accused and are currently scrutinising WhatsApp conversations that could prove crucial to the investigation. Among the four peddlers arrested, three are of Nigerian nationality, while one, identified as Ram, hails from Vizag.

The TSNAB is working to unravel the entire drug network and has filed a request seeking custody of those arrested in the case. By delving deeper into the list of consumers, the agency aims to track down the origin and distribution channels, according to a source.TSNAB sleuths are determined to bust this illegal trade and bring those responsible to justice by targeting both suppliers and consumers, the source said.

The confiscated mobile phones and recovered WhatsApp conversations are expected to yield crucial insights into the procurement and distribution of psychotropic drugs. The investigators are relying on this evidence to identify connections with drug suppliers and dealers operating in other cities, notably Bengaluru and Goa.

Police will be closely monitoring consumers who have engaged in drug use. As per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, charges will be filed, and rehabilitation services may be offered in addition to legal proceedings.

