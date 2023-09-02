Home States Telangana

TSRTC earns record revenue of Rs 22.65 crore on Raksha Bandhan

RTC buses covered a total distance of 36.77L km compared to 35.54L km last year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) set a new record by registering a revenue of Rs 22.65 crore on a single day on Rakhi Pournami on Thursday by ferrying 40.92 lakh passengers across the State. This was more than one lakh compared to the previous year. The corporation earned Rs 21.66 crore on the day of the festival last year. This time, RTC buses covered a total distance of 36.77 lakh km compared to 35.54 lakh km last year.

100% occupancy rate

As far as the occupancy ratio (OR) is concerned, the combined Nalgonda district repeated last year’s record. In 2022, it achieved 101.01% OR on Raksha Bandhan. This time it registered a record OR of 104.68%. Except for Narketpally, all the other six depots in the erstwhile district achieved more than 100 per cent OR. After Nalgonda,  the combined Warangal district recorded 97.05% OR.

While there are nine depots in the district, six achieved more than 100% OR. In erstwhile Medak, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar, too, the RTC achieved more than 90% OR.The occupancy rate crossed over 100% at 20 depots of Huzurabad, Nalgonda, Bhupalpally, Husnabad, Parakala, Kalwakurti, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Yadagirigutta, Gajwel-Pragnapur, Kodada, Narsampeta, Suryapet, Dubbaka, Jangaon, Siddipet, Godavarikhani and Shadnagar.

“Approximately 41 lakh passengers travelled using RTC buses on a single day. On this occasion, we would like to thank each and every one of them on behalf of the organisation. Never in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has the transport corporation earned Rs 22.65 crore in revenue on a single day. Last Rakhi, only 12 depots achieved more than 100% OR and this time 20 depots did the feat.” said TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar.

