Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter gained from murder: Accused

HYDERABAD: Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on Friday, filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in a bail petition, asserting that he has been in judicial custody as an undertrial since August 2, 2021. In his petition, Sunil Yadav raised concerns about the involvement of Viveka’s daughter Nareddy Sunita Reddy in the legal proceedings, pointing out that she has filed implead petitions in various bail petitions and other related matters of all the accused except Shaik Dasthagiri, who is directly implicated in the murder.

Dasthagiri had been granted anticipatory bail without conditions and was later pardoned and accepted as a witness by the trial court, despite his direct involvement in causing physical harm to the victim. Counsel for Sunil Yadav told the court that Sunita Reddy, the implead petitioner, has personally appeared in court and engaged advocates at every stage of the legal process, even though the CBI was conducting the investigation and representing the State and the victim.

“Sunita Reddy has filed numerous petitions, including a request to transfer the investigation from the AP Police to the CBI. Despite the CBI’s ongoing investigation and prosecution, she has continued to monitor, administer and interfere in the proceedings through her advocates. This interference has caused significant prejudice to the accused during both the investigation and the legal proceedings, leading to an abuse of the court process,” the IA said. Counsel said that Sunita Reddy’s statements to the CBI and her husband indicate that she had a strained relationship with her father. This discord appears to be related to her father’s marriage to a woman named Shaik Shameem and his intention to allocate Rs 8 crore to her.

He said that a private complaint was filed by one D Tulasamma before the judicial first class magistrate in Pulivendula, accusing Nareddy Rajashekar Reddy, along with Narreddy Shiva Prakash Reddy and others, of conspiring to murder Vivekananda Reddy. Shaik Shameem and other witnesses, there is a motive for the petitioner and her family to have orchestrated the murder to prevent the deceased from allocating properties to his second wife, suggesting that the petitioner and her husband may have benefitted from the murder. Following the arguments by counsel for the petitioner, the court adjourned the matter to September 8, 2022, for the CBI to present its arguments.

