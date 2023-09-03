Home States Telangana

Adilabad advocate takes a spooky leap into the world of filmmaking

In Telangana, 'Jathangi' is associated with fear and superstition, often regarded as a ghost that kills people in the jungle after making people fall in love.

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

‘The Jathangi’ revolves around the relationship of a joker and a devil and aims to dispel unfounded beliefs about ghosts. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nikhilesh Thogari is an advocate by profession with a keen interest in the field of cinema. He has ventured into directing and recently, he has completed shooting a horror movie titled The Jathangi. The film features only two characters, the hero and heroine, and was shot entirely in the forests and popular tourist spots of Adilabad district.

In Telangana, Jathangi is associated with fear and superstition, often regarded as a ghost that kills people in the jungle after making people fall in love. The movie aims to dispel these unfounded beliefs.

The film explores the love story of a joker, played by Dinesh Gayni, and a devil, portrayed by Eesha Manohari Priya from Vijayawada. It is learnt that both the actors do not reveal their original faces throughout the movie as computer graphics have been used.

The movie was shot in a period of three months and will hit the theatres soon. Nikhilesh has been interested in cinematography since his childhood and has even secured a postgraduate diploma in film direction

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Jathangi Movie Film Adilabad Advocate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp