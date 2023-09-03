Adilabad advocate takes a spooky leap into the world of filmmaking

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nikhilesh Thogari is an advocate by profession with a keen interest in the field of cinema. He has ventured into directing and recently, he has completed shooting a horror movie titled The Jathangi. The film features only two characters, the hero and heroine, and was shot entirely in the forests and popular tourist spots of Adilabad district.

In Telangana, Jathangi is associated with fear and superstition, often regarded as a ghost that kills people in the jungle after making people fall in love. The movie aims to dispel these unfounded beliefs.

The film explores the love story of a joker, played by Dinesh Gayni, and a devil, portrayed by Eesha Manohari Priya from Vijayawada. It is learnt that both the actors do not reveal their original faces throughout the movie as computer graphics have been used.

The movie was shot in a period of three months and will hit the theatres soon. Nikhilesh has been interested in cinematography since his childhood and has even secured a postgraduate diploma in film direction

