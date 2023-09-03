Aspiring lawyers urged to embody patience, empathy and kindness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At the 20th annual graduation ceremony of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law - Hyderabad, 58 students received special awards for their outstanding performance.

The event was held on Saturday and was attended by two Supreme Court judges- Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice PS Narasimha.

During the ceremony, a total of 1,391 students were given their degrees and diplomas. These included degrees including BA, LLB (Honours), LLM, MBA, and PhD, among others.

One student named Krishnnaunni excelled in the BA LLB programme and received seven gold medals for being the top student in the class. Nishtha Gupta, who came in second place, received four gold medals.

In his address Justice Kaul described the role of legal forums within courts as platforms for seeking solutions to human disputes, grounded in the foundational principles of justice.

Acknowledging the burgeoning caseloads in the courts, he pointed out that the legal landscape has evolved to encompass alternative dispute resolution mechanisms as a means to alleviate this burden. Justice Kaul asserted that mediation stands out as a particularly effective avenue for addressing these issues.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of legal education, he underscored the importance of diverse teaching methodologies. The judge advocated for the incorporation of methods such as the case – method and Socratic dialogue, as well as the integration of experiential learning into the classroom.

He encouraged graduating students to glean wisdom from experienced mentors and maintain open-mindedness when engaging in public discourse.

Justice Kaul also highlighted the dynamic nature of the legal profession, noting that even the best practices from five years ago are no longer relevant today.

Justice PS Narasimha, a judge of the Supreme Court, graced the event as the Guest of Honour, while Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Telangana High Court presided as the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law. During the ceremony, the Chancellor awarded degrees and medals to outstanding students.

In addition to the esteemed justices and legal luminaries in attendance, the convocation highlighted NALSAR University of Law’s commitment to its mission.

Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, the Vice-Chancellor, outlined the institution’s steady growth over the past 25 years and unveiled ambitious plans for further expansion, including new programs, research initiatives, and legal aid efforts to address the needs of marginalised communities in Telangana.

