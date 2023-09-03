BJP to celebrate Modi birthday, Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the party will be holding week-long service activities across the State starting September 17, celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Liberation Day.

He said that programmes will be held in all villages that witnessed protests against the Razakars and that freedom fighters and their families will be felicitated on the occasion.

Kishan was speaking after welcoming followers of former MP M Baga Reddy, led by his son and former DCCB chairman of erstwhile Medak district M Jaipal Reddy, into the BJP fold at the party office in Nampally on Saturday.

Kishan said that the relationship between Baga Reddy and Zaheerabad will remain forever, and more prominent leaders from the constituency will be joining the BJP soon.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of preventing BJP leader and erstwhile Nizamabad ZP chairperson Venkata Ramana Reddy from visiting Gajwel to see the development there, Kishan wondered whether Gajwel has become the private estate of the chief minister.

He said that the BRS government was resorting to attacks and filing cases against BJP leaders and workers raising their voices on people’s issues even before the announcement of the election schedule. Kishan warned that there would be serious repercussions if the State government continued to suppress the voices that questioned it.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said that Venkata Ramana Reddy and BJP workers were taken into custody when they had given prior information about their travel to Gajwel.

“This time we will go to Gajwel by bus but we will not inform anyone. We will take the media along with us to check the development of Gajwel bus stand, rehabilitation and resettlement colony built for the land oustees of Mallannasagar reservoir and other developmental works,” he said.

Raghunandan Rao reminded DGP Anjani Kumar that no one remains in power forever. Urging the DGP to ensure protection not only for ruling party leaders but also to treat opposition leaders on equal terms, he warned that there will be an equal and opposite reaction to the police action against the BJP leaders when the party comes to power.

Responding to rumours that he could be joining the BRS or Congress soon, Raghunandan Rao requested the media not to give credence to such talk.

