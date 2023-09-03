Home States Telangana

Dalit youth, friend tortured over missing goat in Adilabad

Bellampally ACP P Sadaiah confirmed that a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act against owner of the goat farm K Ramulu.

Published: 03rd September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

The two youths being hung upside down and beaten. (Photo | Express)

By a raja reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two youths, one of them belonging to the SC community, were hung upside down in a shed and beaten up by the owner of a goat farm on the outskirts of Mandamarry town in Mancherial district on Friday for allegedly stealing a goat. 

The victims were identified as Teja and his friend C Kiran, who is a Dalit. To add to the torture, the farm owner set up smoke under the hanging men.  

The incident came to light on Saturday when Kiran’s aunt Nitturi Sarita lodged a complaint with the police following the disappearance of the youth after being subjected to torture. 

The owner of the goat farm was identified as K Ramulu, who lives at Angadi Bazar in Mandamarry town. He found one of the goats missing a few days ago.

Ramulu called Teja, who grazes the goats, and his friend Kiran. He tied their legs, hung them upside down and beat them up. Ramulu also set up smoke under the youths, leaving them choking. 

After the incident, Kiran did not go home. Worried about his whereabouts, his aunt lodged a complaint with the Mandamarry police.

Bellampally ACP P Sadaiah confirmed that a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act against Ramulu. He was taken into custody, the ACP said.

Ramulu, who is said to belong to the washermen community, took the aid of his son Srinivas, wife Swarupa and a worker, Naresh, in subjecting the two youths to torture. He demanded that Kiran and Teja pay money for the missing goat.

