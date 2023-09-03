Harish distributes 2BHKs, takes potshots at Congress, BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike the opposition Congress and BJP, which frequently engage in staging protests, the BRS government believes in the policy of few words and more deeds and is committed to delivering on the promises made, Minister for Finance, Medical and Health, T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking after distributing double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries at Kollur in Patancheru in the presence of city MLAs Raja Singh, Danam Nagender, Prakash Goud, Maganti Gopinath, and G Mahipal Reddy, he contrasted the State government’s work with the actions of the opposition parties. He said that the opposition parties were known for staging protests and not taking effective action.

“The BJP, in particular, tends to talk more and act less. Did their double-engine government give double bedrooms anywhere in the country? Theirs is not a double engine but a trouble engine sarkar,” he remarked.

“The BRS sarkar stands for action over rhetoric, exemplifying our commitment to making real improvements in the lives of our citizens. Access to clean drinking water, once a point of concern, has now been successfully resolved,’’ the minister said.

Each house worth Rs 60 LAKH, says harish

“We are proud to announce the allocation of one lakh 2BHK units across Hyderabad, ensuring that all necessary amenities. We have provided easy access to hospitals and ration shops,” he said. Harish said beneficiaries who have received 2BHK houses were elated. “They now own homes worth Rs 60 lakh without having to spend a single rupee. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is credited with providing houses to the less fortunate in prime locations, where even the rich reside.”

In the first phase, the Telangana government distributed keys to a total of 11,700 2BHK units as part of the implementation of the Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor in the city. Under this initiative, approximately 500 beneficiaries in each constituency were selected through a lottery system.

The largest portion of the scheme, consisting of 3,300 units located in Kollur and Ameenpur townships, was distributed to beneficiaries from Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Patancheru, Goshamahal and Karwan.

Meanwhile, amidst minor protests and disturbances from eligible aspirants who could not get 2BHK units, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday distributed approximately 11,700 houses to the underprivileged.

At Bahadurpally, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the 1,700 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony. However, the event was marred by protests from people who claimed they were eligible but had not been allotted the houses they applied for. They raised slogans against the State government, demanding the immediate allocation of 2BHK units.

In response, the minister urged patience, reassuring those who did not receive allotments in the first phase that all eligible applicants would eventually receive their houses in a phased manner. He refuted Opposition claims that non-applicants were also being granted houses, saying that the transparency of the allocation process was beyond question.

In Uppal, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi participated in the distribution of houses. A distressed woman fell at her feet, pleading for the allocation of a 2BHK flat and presenting her application and documents. The Mayor consoled the woman and reassured her that eligible people would receive houses.

In a separate event, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony, which includes 820 flats at Farooq Nagar. Srinivas Yadav said that KCR’s housing scheme aimed to provide dignified living for the less fortunate. He pointed out that the allocation process was transparent and did not involve any political affiliations. These houses, valued at around Rs 50-Rs 60 lakh in the market, were being provided to the poor and needy by the government free of cost.

1 LAKH UNITS TO BE BUILT

The first phase comprises 11,700 houses, with plans to construct 1 lakh houses in the city periphery at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Of these, about 69,500 units have already been completed and will be distributed in phases. The distribution of 2BHK houses was carried out by various ministers and dignitaries across different locations in the city

