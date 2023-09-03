It’s always family first for KCR, charges Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s style of functioning is devoting the first four years to the family and the last year of his five-year term to the people.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the MLC lashed out at the State government over funds for housing schemes. “Not even a single rupee was spent after the State government earmarked Rs 12,000 crore for 2BHK housing scheme in the budget which was introduced about five months ago,” Jeevan Reddy alleged.

He said that the State government announced plans to construct about 3,000 2BHK houses in each Assembly constituency, but construction of not even three units was started.

Demanding answers, the veteran Congress leader sought to know the number of 2BHK houses constructed in the last nine years of BRS rule. He also demanded a white paper on the implementation of the State government’s flagship programme 2BHK housing scheme. He also accused the State government of not releasing funds to the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

