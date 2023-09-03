No capitation fee, only five per cent is income of private schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department has directed all private schools to establish a governing body to determine the fee structure. A memo in this regard was issued by the department on Friday.

The governing body will decide whether to collect fees from students on a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis.

Out of the total fees collected, 15 per cent shall be earmarked for developmental activities, 50 per cent towards payment of salaries, and another 15 per cent as management’s contribution towards staff benefits such as gratuity and provident fund contributions.

Only five per cent of the collected fees can be allocated as personal income for the school management. Private schools were directed to not collect any capitation fee while admitting a child. In addition, they warned of a penalty that may extend to 10 times the capitation fee charged, if any school violates the norms.

Governing body to meet thrice/yr

This governing body, led by the president and secretary/correspondent/manager of the educational agency, must also include the school principal or headmaster, a representative selected by the teaching staff, the president of the parent-teacher association, and a knowledgeable mother among the parents, nominated by the DEO.

The body is expected to meet at least three times during an academic year. The details of this body along with the fee collected and the actual expenditure should be displayed on the school website. Furthermore, the body will be tasked with establishing the staff salary structure, taking into account the institution’s financial status.

When setting the school fee structure, the body is instructed to consider various expenditures, such as staff salaries and benefits, rent for the school building, electricity and water charges, stationery supplies, classroom essentials like chalks, and book purchases, among others.

