Off list, aspirants to lobby with KTR

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several BRS ticket aspirants, who have been left out of the list of candidates finalised by party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, are waiting for party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to return to Hyderabad on September 6 from his US tour, to make a final attempt for their inclusion in the list.

They want the candidates already announced by KCR to be replaced with their names. These leaders including former mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Beverages Corporation chairman Gajjela Nagesh, Mineral Development Corporation chairman M Krishank, MLCs Shambeerpur Raju, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and some others. They are likely to plead their case with Rama Rao.

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy wants to contest from Kalwakurthy but the chief minister has re-nominated sitting MLA Jaipal Yadav. The MLC is now crestfallen and plans to present his case before Rama Rao. Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy is eyeing the Jangaon Assembly candidature which has been kept pending by the BRS supremo. Palla Rajeswar Reddy is hopeful that he will be nominated for the seat and is touring the constituency. Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy is a very close associate of Rama Rao.

In Greater Hyderabad limits, there is a gulf between the Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand and Shambeerpur Raju. The latter also wants to contest from the same segment, but KCR has renominated the sitting MLA. The MLC too is waiting for Rama Rao to narrate his sob story.

In Uppal, a different situation prevails. Sitting MLA Bethi Subash Reddy has been dropped and in his place, Bandari Laxma Reddy has been nominated. Former mayor Bonthu Ramamohan expected the seat but KCR preferred Laxma Reddy.

Subhash Reddy and Rammohan have now joined hands. They want the ticket to be given to either of them and not Laxma Reddy. They approached K Kavitha and urged her to intercede with her father on their behalf. They are also waiting for Rama Rao to land in Hyderabad.

In Secunderabad Cantonment, KCR announced Lasya Nandita as the candidate. She is the daughter of late MLA G Sayyanna who passed away recently.

The leaders who expected the ticket included Gajjela Nagesh and Krishank. Both are disappointed over the announcement of Lasya’s candidature. The leaders want Rama Rao to persuade KCR to reconsider fielding Lasya. Meanwhile, Rama Rao reached Dubai on Saturday evening for an official programme on September 6. These two leaders also planned to travel to Dubai to speak to him but they were asked to wait for his arrival in Hyderabad on September 6.

