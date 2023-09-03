Ponguleti invites Thummala to join hands, send KCR and family packing

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy met former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao at his camp office in Khammam on Saturday and invited him to join the party.

Speaking to the media after meeting Nageswara Rao, Srinivasa Reddy said that the former minister has worked with utmost commitment and sincerity for whichever party he has been associated with. He alleged that some forces in the BRS were working to send hardworking and sincere leaders out of the party.

Srinivasa Reddy said that Nageswara Rao had worked very hard to strengthen the BRS in Khammam district where its presence was nominal. He claimed that Nageswara Rao, just like him, had faced shame and insult while being a part of the BRS.

“Thummala is a very experienced leader and played a key role in the development of the erstwhile Khammam district,” Srinivasa Reddy said. He said that the time to send K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members packing was near. Srinivasa Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress would sweep both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts as well as the State in the elections.

After the meeting, Nageswara Rao said, ‘’Earlier, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and today, party election campaign co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy invited me into the Congress. However, a decision would be taken only after consulting my followers.” He thanked Srinivasa Reddy for inviting him to join the party.

Nageswara Rao reiterated that he was continuing in politics only to complete the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation project and to wash the feet of the people belonging to both districts. Hundreds of followers of both Nageswara Rao and Srinivasa Reddy reached Thummala’s camp office during the meeting.

