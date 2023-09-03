Sharmila likely to be Congress's star campaigner

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila is likely to be given a major responsibility by the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana in return for her consent to merge her outfit with the grand old party. Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is currently a ‘Star Campaigner’ for the Congress in Telangana and Sharmila could get an even more prominent position, according to AICC sources.

The Congress is likely to invite her to merge her outfit before September 6 or after September 12. Rahul Gandhi will be leaving on September 6 for a five-day tour of Europe.

Sources said that Sharmila may not contest in the Assembly election and to compensate for that, she may be sent to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in July next year when four seats would fall vacant. After the Telangana Assembly elections, she is likely to shift her focus to Andhra Pradesh where the party has to prepare for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections, she would be asked to tour districts where YSR admirers are in sizeable numbers and consolidate the votes in favour of the Congress. Meanwhile, the late YSR’s loyalists in Telangana Congress — which includes six former ministers and ex-MPs — have come out in support of Sharmila ahead of the merger even as TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and his supporters are uneasy over the changing dynamics.

YSR’s supporters welcome Sharmila into Congress

YSR supporters including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and YSR’s close associate and former member of Rajya Sabha KVP Ramachandra Rao have welcomed her decision to return to the Congress.

According to sources, the AICC has asked the TPCC leaders not to speak against the YSR family and Sharmila’s entry into Congress.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to come to Hyderabad in the middle of this month, which is also sparking interest as he played a key role in helping Sharmila strike a deal with the party’s high command.

