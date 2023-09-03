Sister, BF held for Korutla techie’s murder

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police said that they unravelled the mystery behind the murder of software engineer B Deepthi, 22, at Korutla on August 28 and arrested five persons, including her sister Chandana, her boyfriend Umar Shaik Sultan, his mother Sayed Alia Mahaboob, sister Shaik Asia Fathima and his friend Hafeez.

Disclosing the details of the murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar said that Chandana who was named accused number one (A1) plotted the whole thing along with Umar. Chandana and Umar fell in love while they were studying in an engineering college in Hyderabad. Chandana discontinued her studies in the second year after failing to clear exams and came back home to Korutla.

According to the SP, Umar came to Korutla on August 19 from Hyderabad to discuss with Chandana their marriage plan. He told her about the possible financial problems they would face after marriage since both of them did not have jobs. They were also concerned about opposition from her parents to an inter-religious marriage. Umar also shared the obstacles to his marriage to Chandana with his mother and sister.

On August 28, Chandana called Umar and told him that their parents were away to attend a function in Hyderabad and asked him to come to Korutla. She told him that there was a lot of gold jewellery and cash in her house. Umar reached Korutla at about 11 PM from Hyderabad. As per the plan, she bought a bottle of vodka and breeze and she had the drinks along with her sister Deepthi the night.

Once Deepthi fell asleep, Chandana called Umar to come home. He entered the house from the back gate at around 2 AM on Tuesday. While the duo were gathering gold jewellery and cash from the almirah, Deepthi woke up and raised an alarm. To silence her, the two plastered her mouth, tied a chunni around her neck and smothered her. Before fleeing, they removed the plaster from the mouth of Deepthi and the chunni in their attempt to project the death as the one caused by to consumption of liquor.

Caught while fleeing

The police registered a case as per a complaint lodged by Deepthi’s father Srinivas Reddy. A five-member team led by DSP V Ravinder Reddy and Korutla CI M Praveen Kumar, took into custody Chandana and Umar at Jaiveer Teja Dabha on the Armoor-Balkonda route on Friday while the two were trying to flee to Maharashtra. The police recovered the gold ornaments and `1 lakh cash, mobile phones and a car.

