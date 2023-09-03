Taking organic food revolution to the masses

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The organic food wave has taken the world by storm. After witnessing the effect that chemical-laced crops have had on the human body, parents across the world have started to desire fresh, chemical-free items for their children. While this revolution seems to be restricted to the metropolitan cities, a Hyderabad-based architect saw the scope for its growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and moved to the erstwhile Warangal district to pursue her passion.

Many studies have listed the benefits of consuming organic foods, which include higher nutrition and less presence of heavy metals, pesticide residue and bacteria, apart from the positive impact on the environment. A recent study by ICRISAT undertaken in the Aurepalle and Dokur villages and Amangal and Devarakadra towns in the State showed that obesity had increased in the rural areas. Despite the popular belief that residents of rural areas only eat the freshest produce, the study showed an alarming trend ravaging the hinterlands of Telangana.

These kinds of disconcerting reports drove Namburi Swathi to the world of organic foods, she tells TNIE. At first, she was interested in organic foods on a personal level, but after seeing the effect that the chemicals have had on the bodies of children and the elderly, she decided to leave her job and do something to address the issue, Swathi explains.

So, she set up a store near the Subedari police station in Hanamakonda about three months ago. Despite its small size, the shop has garnered a following among the residents. “My family believes that the young generation shouldn’t have to miss out on nutritional food. While people are now finally realising the harm that chemicals are causing, the lack of alternatives meant that people in non-metro cities are having to make do with whatever was available.

This drove me to open the store and sell organic produce,” Swathi says. At first, she along with her siblings started farming organic crops at Inovole village in Warangal district and selling the produce. However, with limited resources, they couldn’t match the demand of the market. Subsequently, she applied to become a franchise owner of Adrish Zerowaste, which is touted to be India’s first organic store chain.

“They have over 400 varieties of spices and food items. As we try to avoid maida, they also make noodles and pasta so that children can have their favourite dishes with an extra helping of health,” she adds.

