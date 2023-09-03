Talks in final stages, Gandhis have highest respect for YSR: Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that her talks with the Congress high command have reached the final stage, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Saturday expressed confidence in the Congress leadership, affirming that the Gandhi family has high regard for her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“I initiated a dialogue with them only after confirming their respect for my father,” Sharmila told the media after offering floral tributes to the statue of YSR at Punjagutta on his 14th death anniversary. She said that she met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with an aim to put an end to KCR’s “corrupt government”.

“The idea is to work collectively. We had a lengthy discussion on the best way forward to put an end to the corrupt KCR government. The talks have reached a final stage. I will inform the media and people, once the talks are finalised,” Sharmila said.

Revealing that she has been facing the question of how she could align with a party that included YSR’s name in CBI FIR, Sharmila said that she has put forth the question to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. She said that they (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) have the highest regard for YSR and they miss him even to this day.

“They said that Rajiv Gandhi’s name too was included in a CBI FIR as an ‘absconded’ after his death. They said that they know how it feels to undergo such trauma.

They clarified that they would not betray YSR, and asked me how I could believe in such rumours,” Sharmila said. When asked if she plans to contest from the Palair Assembly constituency, Sharmila said that she would announce her decision very soon.

