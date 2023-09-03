‘Trouble-shooter’ Harish douses fire of dissidence in Medak

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao entrusting ministers with the responsibility of ensuring the victory of party MLAs in various districts, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has taken on the task of reconciling dissatisfied party members within the BRS in the erstwhile Medak district.

While two ministers were assigned responsibilities in some districts, Harish has been handed complete responsibility for the erstwhile Medak district. Known for his conflict-resolution skills, Harish is actively working to pacify dissident members across the constituencies in the district.

He has personally engaged with leaders from diverse communities in these constituencies to discuss concerns related to candidates announced by the party and issues they have encountered. His primary focus is on Patancheru, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Andole, where ticket aspirants are being brought on board to avoid any complications in the upcoming elections.

Harish held discussions with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Chitkul village sarpanch Neelam Madhu as the latter has been disappointed about not getting the ticket. During the meeting at his camp office, Harish attempted to reassure Madhu.

He assured them that if the party returns to power, priority will be given to nominated posts, and a promising future awaits those who remain loyal to the party.

However, Banda Prakash, a Mudiraj Sangam leader accompanying Madhu, requested opportunities for Mudiraj candidates to contest from Patancheru or Sangareddy constituencies. It is reported that Harish assured them that he would bring the matter to the notice of KCR after BRS working president KT Rama Rao returned to India.

Rumours in the constituency suggest that if the party issues a B form to Mahipal Reddy, Madhu might pursue an independent path.

Sources said that Harish plans to address the dissatisfaction of Dr G Srihari, Patnam Manikyam, Pulimamidi Raju and other important leaders who were denied the ticket for the Sangareddy constituency. He may also hold discussions with Delhi Vasant and B Narottam, who were disappointed not to get tickets from Zaheerabad constituency.

Harish is making efforts to foster unity by engaging in discussions with leaders who did not secure party tickets for the Andole constituency and leaders representing various social groups who are unhappy with MLA Kranti Kiran.

He has made it clear that he wants to secure victory for all 10 BRS candidates in the erstwhile Medak district. He is reviewing the situation in each constituency and offering suggestions to candidates.

SANGAREDDY: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao entrusting ministers with the responsibility of ensuring the victory of party MLAs in various districts, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has taken on the task of reconciling dissatisfied party members within the BRS in the erstwhile Medak district. While two ministers were assigned responsibilities in some districts, Harish has been handed complete responsibility for the erstwhile Medak district. Known for his conflict-resolution skills, Harish is actively working to pacify dissident members across the constituencies in the district. He has personally engaged with leaders from diverse communities in these constituencies to discuss concerns related to candidates announced by the party and issues they have encountered. His primary focus is on Patancheru, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Andole, where ticket aspirants are being brought on board to avoid any complications in the upcoming elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harish held discussions with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Chitkul village sarpanch Neelam Madhu as the latter has been disappointed about not getting the ticket. During the meeting at his camp office, Harish attempted to reassure Madhu. He assured them that if the party returns to power, priority will be given to nominated posts, and a promising future awaits those who remain loyal to the party. However, Banda Prakash, a Mudiraj Sangam leader accompanying Madhu, requested opportunities for Mudiraj candidates to contest from Patancheru or Sangareddy constituencies. It is reported that Harish assured them that he would bring the matter to the notice of KCR after BRS working president KT Rama Rao returned to India. Rumours in the constituency suggest that if the party issues a B form to Mahipal Reddy, Madhu might pursue an independent path. Sources said that Harish plans to address the dissatisfaction of Dr G Srihari, Patnam Manikyam, Pulimamidi Raju and other important leaders who were denied the ticket for the Sangareddy constituency. He may also hold discussions with Delhi Vasant and B Narottam, who were disappointed not to get tickets from Zaheerabad constituency. Harish is making efforts to foster unity by engaging in discussions with leaders who did not secure party tickets for the Andole constituency and leaders representing various social groups who are unhappy with MLA Kranti Kiran. He has made it clear that he wants to secure victory for all 10 BRS candidates in the erstwhile Medak district. He is reviewing the situation in each constituency and offering suggestions to candidates.