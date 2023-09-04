Home States Telangana

Buddhist museum to be opened on September 12 in Telangana

District collector S Venkat Rao said that the building was aesthetically designed to attract national and international Buddhists and tourists.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

To enhance the museum’s appeal, the surroundings will be adorned with beautiful plants, and illuminated. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The Buddhist museum being built at Phanigiri of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district will be inaugurated on September 12. Phanigiri has a rich history, with numerous artefacts and materials of significance to Buddhists discovered during excavations in the past. These materials were previously stored in an old building, which is now on the verge of collapse. With the intervention of Energy Minister G Jagadhish Reddy, a new museum is being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

District collector S Venkat Rao said that the building was aesthetically designed to attract national and international Buddhists and tourists. To enhance the museum’s appeal, the surroundings will be adorned with beautiful plants, and illuminated.

The collector instructed the officials to meet high-quality standards in the construction of the museum and said that Rs 6 lakh would be allocated for digging a borewell. Furthermore, officials were directed to complete all the necessary work by September 11, with the aim of opening the museum to the public on September 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SuryapetBuddhist museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp