Buddhist museum to be opened on September 12 in Telangana

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The Buddhist museum being built at Phanigiri of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district will be inaugurated on September 12. Phanigiri has a rich history, with numerous artefacts and materials of significance to Buddhists discovered during excavations in the past. These materials were previously stored in an old building, which is now on the verge of collapse. With the intervention of Energy Minister G Jagadhish Reddy, a new museum is being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

District collector S Venkat Rao said that the building was aesthetically designed to attract national and international Buddhists and tourists. To enhance the museum’s appeal, the surroundings will be adorned with beautiful plants, and illuminated.

The collector instructed the officials to meet high-quality standards in the construction of the museum and said that Rs 6 lakh would be allocated for digging a borewell. Furthermore, officials were directed to complete all the necessary work by September 11, with the aim of opening the museum to the public on September 12.

