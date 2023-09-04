Home States Telangana

Centre creating confusion, says Vinod Kumar

He alleged that the Centre did not take any decision on increasing the Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his displeasure over the committee formed by the Centre to look into “One Nation - One Election” idea, BRS leader and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday alleged that all the members of the committee were from north India and there was no representation from the southern States.

Stating that the Centre was creating confusion among the people over the issue, he recalled that the BRS presented its views on simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies back in 2018. “Though the BRS was in favour of simultaneous elections, the party wanted an in-depth study before taking any decision,” he said.

He alleged that the Centre did not take any decision on increasing the Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. But, the Centre was pushing the “One Nation - One Election” issue in a hurried manner, he alleged. He said that the sudden decision to hold a five-day Parliament session created confusion among the people.

“Except the PM, no one knows what is happening. Is Ram Nath Kovind-lead committee is only for name sake? There are doubts that the Centre has already taken a decision on the simultaneous polls,” he said while stating that the BRS would “discuss these latest developments”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Nation One ElectionB Vinod KumarBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp