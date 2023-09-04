Centre creating confusion, says Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing his displeasure over the committee formed by the Centre to look into “One Nation - One Election” idea, BRS leader and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday alleged that all the members of the committee were from north India and there was no representation from the southern States.

Stating that the Centre was creating confusion among the people over the issue, he recalled that the BRS presented its views on simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies back in 2018. “Though the BRS was in favour of simultaneous elections, the party wanted an in-depth study before taking any decision,” he said.

He alleged that the Centre did not take any decision on increasing the Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. But, the Centre was pushing the “One Nation - One Election” issue in a hurried manner, he alleged. He said that the sudden decision to hold a five-day Parliament session created confusion among the people.

“Except the PM, no one knows what is happening. Is Ram Nath Kovind-lead committee is only for name sake? There are doubts that the Centre has already taken a decision on the simultaneous polls,” he said while stating that the BRS would “discuss these latest developments”.

