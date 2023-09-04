Home States Telangana

Chemical-laden lorry catches fire in Telangana, cleaner charred to death, driver suffers burns

The truck was en route from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh to Cherlapalli in Hyderabad and the incident occurred on the Khammam-Suryapet national highway near Gurramguda village of Kusumanchi mandal.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:21 AM

A 43 year old lorry cleaner Vasam Adinarayana burnt alive after lorry with chemical load was catching up fire at Guruvaigudem village in Kusumanchi mandal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A 43-year-old lorry cleaner identified as Vasam Adinarayana lost his life, while the driver-cum-owner, K Venkatesh, sustained severe injuries after the truck, carrying drums of inflammable chemicals, they were travelling in, caught fire. The truck was en route from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh to Cherlapalli in Hyderabad and the incident occurred on the Khammam-Suryapet national highway near Gurramguda village of Kusumanchi mandal, on Sunday.

The driver managed to escape but not without sustaining burn injuries. He was transported to the Headquarters Hospital in Khammam for medical treatment receiving information about the incident, the Kusumanchi police arrived at the scene and transferred the deceased’s body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have informed the family members of the deceased, who reside in S Rayavaram village of Anakapalli district. With the assistance of an earth mover, the authorities cleared the lorry from the road. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

