Cooperate in acquiring land for railway projects: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has approved the final location survey (FLS) of 15 new railway line projects and 15 doubling/tripling/quadrupling lines in Telangana, State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the funds for these surveys have also been sanctioned and the works on preparing the detailed project reports (DPRs) will start as soon as the surveys are completed.

Addressing the media at CGO Towers in Kavadiguda, he said: “For the first time, the Centre has taken a decision to construct 30 projects simultaneously in Telangana, covering a total railway-line distance of 5,239 km, with a total expenditure of Rs 83,543 crore.”

Stating that the Centre has taken the responsibility of constructing the MMTS Phase-II project and is bearing the full cost of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), he accused the State government of conspiring against the Centre by not cooperating with the land acquisition process, for which the funds will have to be shared between the Centre and State at 50:50 ratio.

He urged the State government to cooperate with the land acquisition for RRR, and also to allot the land as requested by him, for a parking area at the Secunderabad Railway Station, and land for a connecting road for the new railway terminal at Cherlapally, which will be ready in 2024.

