Ensure BRS victory in Singareni area: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha called upon the people to elect BRS candidates in all Assembly segments in the coal belt area. Addressing a meeting of teaching and non-teaching staff of various schools in the Singareni area here on Sunday, Kavitha said that it was BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who opposed the privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The staff of various schools submitted a memorandum to Kavitha, seeking a solution to the problems they have been facing. Kavitha said that the Chief Minister has been trying to resolve all the problems after the formation of the State.

“The BRS government provided 20,0000 dependent jobs to Singareni employees. The State government would also resolve the problems of the staff of schools in the Singareni area,” Kavitha said.“If necessary, a meeting would be organised with the Chief Minister soon in this regard,” she said. TBGKS general secretary M Rajireddy and others were present on the occasion.

