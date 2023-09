Four die as heavy rain lashes Telangana after 45 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons died in rain-related incidents in the State on Sunday. Three persons died when lightning struck and one elderly woman was washed away in a local stream in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts. After a 45-day dry spell, several parts of the State, including Hyderabad, received heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday night and Sunday.

Asifnagar in Kothappali mandal of Karimnagar district received 11.8 cm of rainfall on Sunday, the highest in the State. Heavy rains also occurred in Kanukula (11.4 cm), Peddalingapuram (10.8 cm) and Suglampalli (10.4 cm) in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, several areas like Borabanda, Jagadgirigutta, Motinagar, Sanath Nagar, Ameerpet and other areas in Hyderabad also received heavy rain on Sunday. Several roads in Yousufguda, Krishna Nagar, Abids, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony and other places were inundated. Forecasters predict rains for the next two days in Hyderabad.

Meteorologists predicted a heavy to very heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. A heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon and Siddipet districts, they said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak Kamareddy districts on Monday and Tuesday, the meteorologists forecasted.

