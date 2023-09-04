Four held in Adilabad Dalit youth torture case

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the torture of a Dalit youth and his friend in Mandamarri.The main accused, K Ramulu, who is a goat farm owner, along with his son Srinivas, wife Swaroopa, and farmworker Ajmera Naresh hung the victims — C Kiran and K Teja — upside down and tortured them. Only after their friends, Shravan and Adil, agreed to provide the money for the missing goats, did Ramulu let the victims go. Subsequently, Kiran’s aunt, Nitturi Sarita, filed a complaint with the police, based on which a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused.

On the directions of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari, Bellampalli ACP P Sadaiah visited Yapal in Mandamarri on Sunday and carried out an investigation. He also spoke to people residing in the area. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

Furthermore, the police have arranged security measures to protect the victims and prevent any further disturbances.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kiran worked as a mason and resided with his aunt after losing both his parents. On September 1 (Friday), while he was at work, K. Ramulu along with his family members and Naresh forcibly brought Kiran from his workplace. Subsequently, they tied the legs of Kiran and Teja, who worked on the farm, to restrain them and subjected them to torture. At first, the accused beat them when they were hung upside down before lighting up a fire under them in a bid to choke them with smoke for the alleged goat theft.

According to the preliminary probe, the torture was triggered by the theft of a goat that occurred 15 days ago. Teja had reportedly seen Kiran stealing the goat. When he confronted the SC youth, he was subjected to assault. Later, during Raksha Bandhan, Kiran allegedly stole a pipe, which prompted the goat farm owner to compel them to bring the stolen pipe back. While the pipe was found later, the incident led to the torture, the police believe.

Tragically, incidents of violence against Dalits are not isolated, as was seen in a recent case where a farmer tied a Dalit man to a pole and subjected him to a brutal beating, allegedly for allowing his cattle to graze in the fields.

To prevent such cases, the police have announced to hold “Civil Rights Day” in villages under their jurisdiction on the 30th of each month. This initiative aims to educate people about the illegality of caste discrimination and the existence of relevant laws. The authorities emphasise that violating the rights of others, practising caste discrimination or engaging in attacks on individuals based on their caste is a crime under the law, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities.

ADILABAD: Four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the torture of a Dalit youth and his friend in Mandamarri.The main accused, K Ramulu, who is a goat farm owner, along with his son Srinivas, wife Swaroopa, and farmworker Ajmera Naresh hung the victims — C Kiran and K Teja — upside down and tortured them. Only after their friends, Shravan and Adil, agreed to provide the money for the missing goats, did Ramulu let the victims go. Subsequently, Kiran’s aunt, Nitturi Sarita, filed a complaint with the police, based on which a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused. On the directions of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari, Bellampalli ACP P Sadaiah visited Yapal in Mandamarri on Sunday and carried out an investigation. He also spoke to people residing in the area. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, the police said. Furthermore, the police have arranged security measures to protect the victims and prevent any further disturbances. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kiran worked as a mason and resided with his aunt after losing both his parents. On September 1 (Friday), while he was at work, K. Ramulu along with his family members and Naresh forcibly brought Kiran from his workplace. Subsequently, they tied the legs of Kiran and Teja, who worked on the farm, to restrain them and subjected them to torture. At first, the accused beat them when they were hung upside down before lighting up a fire under them in a bid to choke them with smoke for the alleged goat theft.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the preliminary probe, the torture was triggered by the theft of a goat that occurred 15 days ago. Teja had reportedly seen Kiran stealing the goat. When he confronted the SC youth, he was subjected to assault. Later, during Raksha Bandhan, Kiran allegedly stole a pipe, which prompted the goat farm owner to compel them to bring the stolen pipe back. While the pipe was found later, the incident led to the torture, the police believe. Tragically, incidents of violence against Dalits are not isolated, as was seen in a recent case where a farmer tied a Dalit man to a pole and subjected him to a brutal beating, allegedly for allowing his cattle to graze in the fields. To prevent such cases, the police have announced to hold “Civil Rights Day” in villages under their jurisdiction on the 30th of each month. This initiative aims to educate people about the illegality of caste discrimination and the existence of relevant laws. The authorities emphasise that violating the rights of others, practising caste discrimination or engaging in attacks on individuals based on their caste is a crime under the law, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities.