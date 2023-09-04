KVP Ramachandra Rao’s plea for ‘local’ tag may be rejected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao finds himself at the centre of a debate after requesting the Telangana unit of the grand old party (GOP) to consider him as a "localite". However, the State Congress leaders seem to be not in the mood to accept his request as they draw attention to his involvement in the Samaikyandhra movement as well as his display of placards in the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in 2013. During an event organised on Saturday evening to launch a book, Ramachandra Rao made a passionate plea to Telangana Congress leaders, requesting them to recognise him as a localite. "Indians are becoming presidents of other countries. Even after 14 years of bifurcation, I am not being considered a localite, although I have resided in Telangana for decades," he said. When asked to comment on the issue, TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy said that he feels like any other Telanganite. "While people may have different opinions on KVP's request, they shouldn't be quick to dismiss such appeals," he said. Meanwhile, veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao also expressed a similar opinion.