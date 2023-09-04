Money deals galore in Telangana Congress as aspirants jostle for tickets

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Short-listing of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections is likely to create huge trouble in the Telangana Congress. Senior leaders are discussing the potential backlash from ticket aspirants in case their names are not in the list. According to sources, the names of 30 ticket aspirants, who have spent crores of rupees for the party, are not among the candidates short-listed by the State Congress election committee.

Both recent entrants and old-timers are said to have spent huge amounts of money for party activities and public meetings during byelections and other programmes in the hope of securing tickets to contest in the Assembly elections.

Furthermore, the grand old party in the State is also apprehensive of aspirants, who have provided funding to senior leaders, going to the public and washing the dirty linen if they are denied a chance to contest elections. Such a possibility could cause a huge dent in the image of the party, and fear senior leaders.

Seniors under pressure

Some senior leaders are said to be under tremendous pressure for tickets from prominent personalities who have mobilised funds for the former. All the aspirants reportedly met the members of the Pradesh Election Committee with a request to pick their names for short-listing.

Several of them met two former ministers and expressed their displeasure over not being named in the list in spite of their spending heavily for the party. They were said to have revealed the names of the leaders who received funds from them and even threatened to create trouble for the ‘beneficiaries’ if their names were not included in the list.

Shedding light on vast amounts of money changing hands in the party, a leader who is determined to contest from a particular constituency in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district allegedly struck a deal with two competitors. This particular aspirant reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to a former legislator to stay out of the race and Rs 3 crore to another to shift to another constituency. This news was widely shared on WhatsApp groups of Congress leaders in the district and the same was forwarded to the AICC.

Trouble in four segments

In another alleged deal that went to the notice of the election committee, two persons demanded money from two aspirants if they wanted to find their names in the shortlist of the candidates. Two leaders each in Adilabad and Nizamabad, who were once sure of securing party tickets, are said to be worried as the senior leaders are objecting to their candidature.

The party also faces trouble in four segments in Mahbubnagar and Warangal with seniors and new entrants competing for tickets. The whole weight of dissidence is likely to fall on the leaders, who are dealing with the selection process. Some are even preparing to complain to the leadership against those collecting funds, promising tickets to aspirants.

HYDERABAD: Short-listing of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections is likely to create huge trouble in the Telangana Congress. Senior leaders are discussing the potential backlash from ticket aspirants in case their names are not in the list. According to sources, the names of 30 ticket aspirants, who have spent crores of rupees for the party, are not among the candidates short-listed by the State Congress election committee. Both recent entrants and old-timers are said to have spent huge amounts of money for party activities and public meetings during byelections and other programmes in the hope of securing tickets to contest in the Assembly elections. Furthermore, the grand old party in the State is also apprehensive of aspirants, who have provided funding to senior leaders, going to the public and washing the dirty linen if they are denied a chance to contest elections. Such a possibility could cause a huge dent in the image of the party, and fear senior leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seniors under pressure Some senior leaders are said to be under tremendous pressure for tickets from prominent personalities who have mobilised funds for the former. All the aspirants reportedly met the members of the Pradesh Election Committee with a request to pick their names for short-listing. Several of them met two former ministers and expressed their displeasure over not being named in the list in spite of their spending heavily for the party. They were said to have revealed the names of the leaders who received funds from them and even threatened to create trouble for the ‘beneficiaries’ if their names were not included in the list. Shedding light on vast amounts of money changing hands in the party, a leader who is determined to contest from a particular constituency in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district allegedly struck a deal with two competitors. This particular aspirant reportedly paid Rs 2 crore to a former legislator to stay out of the race and Rs 3 crore to another to shift to another constituency. This news was widely shared on WhatsApp groups of Congress leaders in the district and the same was forwarded to the AICC. Trouble in four segments In another alleged deal that went to the notice of the election committee, two persons demanded money from two aspirants if they wanted to find their names in the shortlist of the candidates. Two leaders each in Adilabad and Nizamabad, who were once sure of securing party tickets, are said to be worried as the senior leaders are objecting to their candidature. The party also faces trouble in four segments in Mahbubnagar and Warangal with seniors and new entrants competing for tickets. The whole weight of dissidence is likely to fall on the leaders, who are dealing with the selection process. Some are even preparing to complain to the leadership against those collecting funds, promising tickets to aspirants.