Owaisi sees threat to parliamentary democracy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning that the “One Nation - One Election” push by the NDA government will be a disaster for multi-party parliamentary democracy and federalism, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the very proposal is against the basic nature of federalism.

Posting the notification issued by the Centre, appointing a high-level committee to study the feasibility and modalities of implementing on his X page (formerly Twitter), Owaisi said that the appointment of the committee was just a formality and that the Centre has already decided to go ahead with it.

“Modi had to reduce gas prices because of the upcoming State elections. He wants a scenario where, if he wins the elections, he spends the next five years carrying out anti-people policies without any accountability,” he said. He also accused the Centre of downgrading the high office of the President of India by appointing a former president as head of a government committee.

“Why has a former Rajya Sabha LOP been included? Other members of the committee have clear pro-government views, which is evident from their repeated public comments,” he stated.

Also observing that at least five articles of the Constitution and a number of statutory laws will have to be amended before implementing any such proposal, Owaisi felt that the committee’s scope of work is against the will of the voters, and will defeat the voice of the people, and is a “dummy exercise”.

