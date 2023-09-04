Rs 40-crore TSRTC convention centre to come up in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In good news for Khammam, a two-story air-conditioned conference hall is being proposed by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Due to the initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a conference facility with the latest amenities will be built close to the city’s new RTC bus stop.

It would be the third such facility in Telangana, after the TSRTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad and the convention centre being built at Nirmal. It will have a capacity to accommodate 2,000 guests. The building will contain a 134-space parking facility in the cellar and a 15-space VIP parking area on the ground floor. The centre will be constructed on 1.7 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, according to minister Ajay Kumar.

He added that tenders would be invited this week and that the foundation stone-laying ceremony would be held the following week. It is expected that the construction work will start in September. In terms of architecture, décor, and services, the conference centre will compete with the best function halls in the State capital. In terms of development initiatives and meeting the requirements of the people, it will be another feather in Khammam city’s cap, he said.

Three shopping blocks of 2,860 square yards and 2,335 square yards will be located on the ground and first floor, respectively, while 2,860 square yards will be used for commercial purposes on the second floor. The conference centre will have three floors: a bottom floor measuring 34, 270 square yards, a first floor measuring 5,630 square yards, and a second floor measuring 3,825 square yards.

KHAMMAM: In good news for Khammam, a two-story air-conditioned conference hall is being proposed by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Due to the initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a conference facility with the latest amenities will be built close to the city’s new RTC bus stop. It would be the third such facility in Telangana, after the TSRTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad and the convention centre being built at Nirmal. It will have a capacity to accommodate 2,000 guests. The building will contain a 134-space parking facility in the cellar and a 15-space VIP parking area on the ground floor. The centre will be constructed on 1.7 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, according to minister Ajay Kumar. He added that tenders would be invited this week and that the foundation stone-laying ceremony would be held the following week. It is expected that the construction work will start in September. In terms of architecture, décor, and services, the conference centre will compete with the best function halls in the State capital. In terms of development initiatives and meeting the requirements of the people, it will be another feather in Khammam city’s cap, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Three shopping blocks of 2,860 square yards and 2,335 square yards will be located on the ground and first floor, respectively, while 2,860 square yards will be used for commercial purposes on the second floor. The conference centre will have three floors: a bottom floor measuring 34, 270 square yards, a first floor measuring 5,630 square yards, and a second floor measuring 3,825 square yards.