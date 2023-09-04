Simultaneous polls a conspiracy against southern States: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vehemently opposing the “One Nation - One Election” concept of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Union government’s proposal was a conspiracy against the southern States. “If One Nation - One Election becomes a reality, the southern States will lose their identity,” he said while alleging that Centre is trying to snatch away the rights of the States guaranteed in the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the BJP is trying to convert democracy into a “one nation - one person” system under the garb of “One Nation - One Election”, paving the way for a Presidential form of governance in the country. “The Cabinet which is a decision-making body would be turned into an advisory committee. The very character, which is ‘India is a Union of States’, would be destroyed,” he added.

‘KCR should clarify his stand’

Alleging that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote to the Law Commission in 2018 supporting the idea of holding “simultaneous” elections, Revanth demanded the former to clarify his stand on the “One Nation - One Election” agenda of the BJP-led Union government.

“In a recent CVoter survey, it was revealed that Congress will be winning seven Lok Sabha seats with 38% vote share and BRS winning just 5 seats with 31% vote share. That’s why KCR wanted to defer the elections. Also, he wanted to extend support to Narendra Modi to protect his ill-gotten wealth from the Central agencies,” Revanth said.

Questioning the silence of the BRS leaders on the issue, Revanth said that “this strategic silence is an indication that the BRS agrees to the BJP’s proposal”.The BRS never spoke against the “One Nation - One Election” idea, he said.

The Centre also denigrated the presidential office by appointing former President Ramnath Kovind as the head of the committee formed to look into the feasibility of conducting simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, he said, while promising to fight against any move to change the basic structure of the Constitution.

