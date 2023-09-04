Telangana Congress gears up for candidate selection process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of Telangana Congress proceeds with the task of shortlisting potential candidates, the screening committee is gearing up for a three-day process that involves extensive consultations with the PEC and other stakeholders to evaluate the options presented to them.

A meeting between the screening committee and the PEC is scheduled for September 6, during which the committee will provide its insights before forwarding the final report to the Central Election Committee and the party high command.

The screening committee is particularly focused on examining a separate list comprising BC candidates. The party has expressed its intention to field at least 34 BC candidates, two designated for each Lok Sabha segment.

“The screening committee will engage in one-on-one discussions with the PEC members and District Congress Committee presidents. We are striving to release the initial list at the earliest,” said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

During its second meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the PEC reportedly conducted proceedings without any disruptions, in contrast to previous meetings. Members exercised their choices, and in response to objections raised by some members regarding the provision of names of applicants only, the party’s State unit provided comprehensive information submitted by the candidates to all PEC members. This dossier encompassed approximately 500 pages against the previous 29-page document.

TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy said, “We have marked our preferences and have been asked to maintain strict confidentiality.”

However, sources revealed that former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah expressed his desire to contest from the Jangaon constituency. In response, Revanth reportedly suggested submitting a written representation.

Additionally, the National Students’ Union of India has requested three seats, while the Youth Congress has sought two seats.

