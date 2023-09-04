Thummala likely to join Congress on September 6

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Disgruntled BRS leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao joining the Congress now seems to be a mere formality. If sources are to be believed, Thummala is likely to join the grand old party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on September 6. Thummala’s followers have reportedly been pressurising him to change his loyalties ever since he expressed his displeasure over the BRS leadership not allotting a ticket for him to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress leadership reportedly promised to allot him the Palair ticket. On Sunday, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Thummala at the latter’s residence in Gandugulapalli village and held lengthy discussions in the presence of his followers. Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka described Thummala as a “committed leader with ethics and values”.

“The doors of Congress are always open to leaders who protect democracy and practice politics of values and ethics. I have invited Thummala to join Congress. He said he would take a decision after speaking to his followers.”

Thummala said: “Vikramarka is a good friend of mine. We had a good discussion. I told him that I would take a final call after consulting my supporters.”It may be mentioned here that Thummala recently organised a massive rally in Khammam where said that serving people, and not politics and positions, is his priority. “My dream is to see that the Sri Sita Rama Project is completed,” he had said during a meeting.

KHAMMAM: Disgruntled BRS leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao joining the Congress now seems to be a mere formality. If sources are to be believed, Thummala is likely to join the grand old party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on September 6. Thummala’s followers have reportedly been pressurising him to change his loyalties ever since he expressed his displeasure over the BRS leadership not allotting a ticket for him to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Congress leadership reportedly promised to allot him the Palair ticket. On Sunday, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Thummala at the latter’s residence in Gandugulapalli village and held lengthy discussions in the presence of his followers. Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka described Thummala as a “committed leader with ethics and values”. “The doors of Congress are always open to leaders who protect democracy and practice politics of values and ethics. I have invited Thummala to join Congress. He said he would take a decision after speaking to his followers.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thummala said: “Vikramarka is a good friend of mine. We had a good discussion. I told him that I would take a final call after consulting my supporters.”It may be mentioned here that Thummala recently organised a massive rally in Khammam where said that serving people, and not politics and positions, is his priority. “My dream is to see that the Sri Sita Rama Project is completed,” he had said during a meeting.