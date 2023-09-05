AICC to conduct CWC meet in Hyderabad on September 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to its State unit ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to conduct a meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, in Hyderabad on September 16. It also decided to hold an extended executive committee meeting in the city on September 17 and to launch its door-to-door campaign on September 18. The CWC meeting coincided with the historically relevant date — September 17, which the grand old party considers “Telangana Independence Day.”

The AICC took the decision after the TPCC passed a resolution, requesting it to hold the CWC meeting in Hyderabad. It is pertinent to note that the CWC meeting will be held in Hyderabad for the first time.The party’s top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to participate in these programmes.

On September 17, the Congress will be organising a public meeting, most probably at Parade Grounds, to announce its five guarantee schemes similar to the assurances it announced during the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

These meetings will be followed by a mega event on September 18, which will see the top leaders visiting all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State to undertake door-to-door campaigns, distributing publicity material on the party’s five guarantees and copies of the charge sheet against the BRS government.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Monday, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “The Congress president will flag off a cavalcade of CWC members, PCC presidents, and CLP leaders who will visit each of the 119 Assembly constituencies on September 17, and participate in a programme on September 18.”

“In view of the special session of Parliament, the Congress MPs will be exempted from attending the September 18 event,” he added.On September 18, the Congress leaders will be holding party workers' meetings in the morning, followed by lunch with influencers. In the evening, Bharat Jodo March to Gandhi, Ambedkar or Komaram Bheem statues will be held.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, inspected a city hotel and the Parade Grounds to assess the suitability of hosting the visiting leaders and the proposed meeting. “KC Venugopal will be arriving here on September 6 to finalise the venues of the scheduled meetings,” he added.

