Home States Telangana

Bhaskar Reddy, Uday Kumar denied bail by Telangana High Court

The petitioners pointed to the absence of witnesses or concrete evidence presented by the CBI to substantiate their alleged involvement.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday rejected the bail petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy in connection with the 2019 YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. During the proceedings, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, informed the court that the investigation into the case had reached its conclusion, with the CBI already filing a chargesheet.

The petitioners, claiming innocence, said that they were being unjustly implicated in the case. They also pointed to the absence of witnesses or concrete evidence presented by the CBI to substantiate their alleged involvement. They also pointed out that the health condition of 72-year-old Bhaskar Reddy was of concern.

However, the legal representative for the CBI countered the bail request, asserting that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the case and attempted to destroy evidence at the crime scene. Counsel for the CBI also contended that the petitioners wield considerable influence in society, and granting them bail could hinder the ongoing investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBIbail Telangana High Court YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp