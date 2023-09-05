Bhaskar Reddy, Uday Kumar denied bail by Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday rejected the bail petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy in connection with the 2019 YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. During the proceedings, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, informed the court that the investigation into the case had reached its conclusion, with the CBI already filing a chargesheet. The petitioners, claiming innocence, said that they were being unjustly implicated in the case. They also pointed to the absence of witnesses or concrete evidence presented by the CBI to substantiate their alleged involvement. They also pointed out that the health condition of 72-year-old Bhaskar Reddy was of concern. However, the legal representative for the CBI countered the bail request, asserting that Bhaskar Reddy played a key role in the case and attempted to destroy evidence at the crime scene. Counsel for the CBI also contended that the petitioners wield considerable influence in society, and granting them bail could hinder the ongoing investigation.