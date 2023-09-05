Home States Telangana

Fearing defeat, BJP enacting simultaneous elections drama: Harish Rao

He also alleged that Congress was also playing tricks in the name of declarations to lure the voters into the State.

Published: 05th September 2023

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Stating that the implementation of the “One Nation - One Election” idea is not feasible in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the BJP has come up with the idea as it fears defeat in the upcoming elections. Speaking to the media at the Palakurthi MLA camp office, he said: “The BJP is scared. It fears defeat in the forthcoming elections. That’s why it is enacting the simultaneous elections drama.” After attending the inauguration of the renovated Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Valmidi village, the minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for several works during the day.

They included the inauguration of a bridge, Palakurthy temple developmental plaques, Smrutivanam, Kalyanamantapam, a Mission Bhagiratha guesthouse, a Girijana Bhavan, and foundation laying for a Haritha Hotel and check dams in the Palakurthi constituency. Urging the people to ensure the BJP’s defeat in Telangana as well as at the Centre, Harish Rao said that the BRS will win the upcoming Assembly elections and its supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the chief minister for a record third time.

He also alleged that Congress was also playing tricks in the name of declarations to lure the voters into the State. “People of Telangana neither trust the Congress leaders nor believe the assurances being made by them. They have already decided to vote the BRS to power for a third successive time,” he said.

