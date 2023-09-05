Home States Telangana

Telangana HC seeks report on steps taken to enforce Disaster Management Act

The petitioner raised concerns about the State’s practice of lifting water into the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla reservoirs and subsequently releasing water downstream.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, on Monday directed the State government to file a report on the measures taken to enforce Section 39 of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) of 2005 by December 18, 2023, and also on the action taken to trace Gaddam Mahalaxmi from Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, who went missing during the heavy rains and floods in July this year.

Special government pleader Harender Prasad informed the court that 192 relief camps were established to meet the needs of flood victims in which essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medical facilities to 20,387 people were provided. He said that presently, all the victims have returned to their homes, and the camps are no longer operational. The SGP said that compensation of `4 lakh has been disbursed to the families of each of those who lost their lives during the floods.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, in his counter, suggested measures be taken to prevent and manage disasters and to safeguard the lives and property of the general public across the State. This includes addressing concerns related to the Kaleshwaram project, which has constructed three reservoirs on the Godavari River.

The petitioner raised concerns about the State’s practice of lifting water into the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla reservoirs and subsequently releasing water downstream. This practice has led to the submergence of areas in Mulugu and Bhadradri districts for the past three years, Prabhakar said.

Following the arguments, the court directed the State government to submit a fresh status report on the implementation of Section 39 of the DM Act-2005 and posted the matter for December 18, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High CourtDisaster Management ActDMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp