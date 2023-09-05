Internal survey raises concerns over 35 BRS candidates

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey commissioned by the BRS leadership across the State to gauge public opinion regarding the candidates announced for the upcoming Assembly elections seemingly paints a rosy picture for the pink party as it reveals an overall satisfaction rate of around 60 per cent with both the party and government’s performance.

However, the survey raised concerns over 30 to 35 candidates who are facing significant anti-incumbency sentiment, BRS sources said. Conducted by a third-party agency, the survey also evaluated satisfaction with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership. The survey agency also detected discontent among second-rung BRS leaders and the cadre who could align with rival candidates if their grievances were not resolved.

Internal factionalism within the party is likely to create hurdles for BRS candidates in specific constituencies. In Adilabad, for instance, tensions have arisen due to changes in candidature, prompting concerns among followers of sitting MLAs and second-rung leaders. A similar situation is unfolding in Karimnagar, where factionalism could complicate matters for sitting candidates in four Assembly segments.

Warangal, too, is experiencing internal strife, with leaders in the Jangaon Assembly constituency engaged in verbal battles. This discord has divided the party into two groups and the rival parties can gain, the survey said. Other segments in the region are also susceptible to problems as aspirants fail to rally behind the candidate announced by the party.

Khammam, a big challenge

Khammam district poses a challenge for the BRS as senior leaders are defecting to the Congress, weakening the Pink party. Despite the BRS’s efforts to secure more Assembly seats in the district, the situation on the ground remains fluid.

In Nalgonda, the Congress is gaining ground in several segments, with the survey agency suggesting that the BRS faces a tough task in six to seven Assembly segments. The report says that BRS victory depends on the selection of candidates by the Congress.

Mahbubnagar, despite having strong BRS leadership, faces political equations that could unsettle sitting MLAs. In several Assembly segments, the outcome hinges on the sentiment of particular communities, some of which are dissatisfied with BRS candidates.

Tight contests expected

Conversely, Rangareddy appears to be a stronghold for the BRS, with the party poised to secure the majority of segments. However, tight contests are expected in three to four Assembly segments, where the BRS will go head-to-head with the Congress.

Nizamabad has seen recent defections to the Congress, placing four Assembly segments under threat. Two major communities are reportedly aligning with the Congress, prompting the BRS chief to engage community leaders in a bid to secure their support.

In Hyderabad, the BRS is facing challenges in three Assembly segments, and a possible contest with YSRTP president Sharmila in Secunderabad can be fiercely competitive. Tight races are also expected in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad as the Congress and BJP vie for votes, with former MLAs from these areas seeking re-election.

In response to the survey’s findings, the BRS is planning to address internal factions through discussions and potential promises of posts. Recognising the high anti-incumbency sentiment in several segments, the party aims to reach out to both voters and cadres as the campaign intensifies.

