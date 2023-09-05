Kishan collects soil for Amrit Vanam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday took part in the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” programme in Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The programme aims to create an “Amrit Vanam”, a sacred garden in the heart of Delhi, using soil collected from every corner of the nation.

Kishan Reddy commenced the campaign by collecting soil from the State capital and urged people’s representatives, including sarpanches, to follow suit and gather soil from villages to be sent to mandals, districts, and ultimately to the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would oversee the planting of 75,000 saplings in this Amrit Vanam, symbolising the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav. He said that this monumental endeavour is slated to begin on October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kishan Reddy also urged the citizens to take inspiration from this ambitious project and strive for the establishment of model Amrit Vanams in every village. He called upon individuals to pledge their commitment to the nation’s development, discard colonial ideologies, preserve India’s rich cultural heritage, uphold the nation’s integrity and sovereignty, and honour those who have dedicated their lives to advancing and safeguarding the country.

During his visit, he interacted with the family members of freedom fighter Vandemataram Ramchandra Rao and paid tributes to those who played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

