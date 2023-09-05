Monsoon back with a bang in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD /NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY/SANGAREDDY /RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/JAGTIAL: The much-awaited southwest monsoon has finally made its presence felt in various parts of the state, bringing respite from the prolonged dry spell that had persisted throughout August. On Monday, heavy rains drenched numerous districts, including Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jagtial and Nizamabad.

Gandhari in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall, measuring 10.1 cm by 7 PM. Hyderabad also witnessed moderate rainfall, with Serilingampally receiving 4.9 cm, followed by Kukatpally at 3.7 cm and Chandanagar at 3.4 cm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation that previously loomed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and its vicinity has now shifted northwestwards to the Bay of Bengal. This shift has caused the extension of the circulation up to an altitude of 7.6 km above mean sea level. Consequently, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the State. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in isolated areas of Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts on Tuesday. Other districts can also expect heavy rainfall.

Hyderabad is forecast to receive moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers over the next two days, with maximum and minimum temperatures projected at around 26°C and 20°C, respectively. Surface winds are expected to be northerly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 8 to 12 kmph.

The downpour has raised concerns in agricultural departments, particularly in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, where the excessive rain may damage soybean crops. Moreover, overflowing tanks and streams in Nizamabad have prompted increased inflows into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), leading officials to open two gates and release 19,540 cusecs of water into the River Godavari. The SRSP’s current water level stands at 1091.00 ft, with a capacity of 90.313 tmcft.

In Sangareddy, district collector Dr Sharath instructed officials to remain vigilant due to two consecutive days of rain in the district. A teleconference was held with officials from various departments, including agriculture, panchayat raj, roads and buildings, irrigation, and municipal departments, to coordinate efforts and mitigate potential damage to the region.

The Nizamsagar project also saw a surge in inflows, with 36,500 cusecs recorded, and 30,000 cusecs released into the River Manjeera on Monday. Currently, the project’s storage level is at 16.964 tmcft, below its full capacity of 17.802 tmcft.

In a separate incident, a thatched shed wall collapsed on a family while they were sleeping in Thadriyala village, resulting in injuries to Batula Raju, his wife, and three children. They received first aid and were relocated to a temporary shelter. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

