Renovated Valmidi temple inaugurated

Published: 05th September 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy speaks after installing the idols at the newly-renovated temple on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: With the reconstruction of the historical Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, located on a hillock in Valmidi village of Palakurthi mandal of Jangaon district, being completed, Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Monday installed the idols of the deities in a solemn ceremony.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod took part in the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Harish announced that a cable bridge would be constructed connecting the two hillocks.

Stating that it is commonly believed that Valmidi village is the birthplace of Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, he said that Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy stayed here and his footprints were seen in the village. “The spiritual and historical spot of the Valmidi temple is located between two hillocks, and Valmiki carried out his rituals on Munula Gutta.

This has brought immense recognition to the place and it has become famous as a spiritual spot. The birthplace of two poets, Palkuri Somanadha Mahakavi and Bammera Pothana, are very close to Valmidi village,” said Harish.

The minister recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently enhanced the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam honorarium to about 6,500 priests from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 10,000 per month. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy lauded the State government for implementing its promise of renovating temples.

He also praised the chief minister for ably serving the people of the State. “Reconstruction of old temples is proof of the futuristic vision of KCR,” Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said.

