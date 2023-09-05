Telangana BJP receives applications from potential candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has set up special counters at its State headquarters and started accepting applications from ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections, on Monday. The saffron party is not collecting any application fee from the aspiring candidates.

The party sources informed that a candidate can submit applications for any number of constituencies. It is learnt that one corporator from GHMC has filed four applications. BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that the process will continue till September 10. Former MLC Ranga Reddy will receive the applications from the aspirants.

He said that the application drive has been receiving overwhelming response from the aspirants. He noted that they have set up a screening committee to scrutinise the applications.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president G Kishan Reddy constituted the State disciplinary committee. It will be headed by former MLA M Dharma Rao and comprises Naurao Namaji, G Padmaja Reddy, N Rajamouli Goud, Bosupally Prathap and Ravindra Viswanath as members.

ECI directs the government to recognise DK Aruna as MLA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday notified the recent High Court order, which declared the election of B Krishna Mohan from the Gawdal Assembly segment in 2018 as null and void. The ECI also wrote letters to the chief secretary and the legislature secretary to publish the HC order in the Telangana Gazette.

ECI Under Secretary Sanjay Kumar in his letter to the chief secretary said: “The High Court declared the petitioner DK Aruna as the returned candidate for Gadwal AC with effect from December 12, 2018, and declared the election of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy as void. The said order is being published in the next issue of the Telangana State Gazette”. With this, the defeated candidate DK Aruna once again appealed to the legislature secretary to allow her to take oath as an MLA. However, Krishna Mohan is planning to move to the Supreme Court.

