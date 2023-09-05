Telangana Congress screening panel collects info on ticket aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The screening committee of Congress held one-on-one meetings with members of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) on Monday to gather opinions on various ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections. Screening committee chairman and Kerala MP K Muralidharan and member Baba Siddique interacted with the PEC members.

TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy wrote a letter to the screening committee chairman, urging him to consider the requests of former PCC presidents, particularly that of Ponnala Lakshmaiah, to contest the elections. He also requested Muralidharan to consider the applications of those who have been working to strengthen the party in the State.

“Several candidates have been serving the party for the last five to 10 years in their respective Assembly constituencies with hard work and sincerity. They have been participating in all the programmes of the party. If such candidates are denied tickets and the same allotted to new entrants, what would be their fate,” Jagga Reddy asked in his written representation.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the candidate selection process is progressing in a transparent manner. He also clarified that if there is only one application for a particular segment, it doesn’t necessarily mean that that application would be considered.

Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, a few posters surfaced in the Gandhi Bhavan, opposing TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s candidature for LB Nagar Assembly constituency. The posters read: “No Ticket to Parachutes”. Madhu Yaskhi said that it was an “the handiwork of LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy with the help of coverts in the party”. He claimed that he is a “local” as he spent his entire childhood in the LB Nagar constituency.

HYDERABAD: The screening committee of Congress held one-on-one meetings with members of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) on Monday to gather opinions on various ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections. Screening committee chairman and Kerala MP K Muralidharan and member Baba Siddique interacted with the PEC members. TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy wrote a letter to the screening committee chairman, urging him to consider the requests of former PCC presidents, particularly that of Ponnala Lakshmaiah, to contest the elections. He also requested Muralidharan to consider the applications of those who have been working to strengthen the party in the State. “Several candidates have been serving the party for the last five to 10 years in their respective Assembly constituencies with hard work and sincerity. They have been participating in all the programmes of the party. If such candidates are denied tickets and the same allotted to new entrants, what would be their fate,” Jagga Reddy asked in his written representation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the candidate selection process is progressing in a transparent manner. He also clarified that if there is only one application for a particular segment, it doesn’t necessarily mean that that application would be considered. Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, a few posters surfaced in the Gandhi Bhavan, opposing TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s candidature for LB Nagar Assembly constituency. The posters read: “No Ticket to Parachutes”. Madhu Yaskhi said that it was an “the handiwork of LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy with the help of coverts in the party”. He claimed that he is a “local” as he spent his entire childhood in the LB Nagar constituency.