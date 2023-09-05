Telangana HC directs authorities to file counter in lockup death case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, on Monday directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit in a writ petition filed by Siddeshwari, wife of Md Khadeer who died while in police custody. Siddeshwari filed the petition, seeking a direction from the State government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe her husband’s custodial death. While seeking a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, she also urged the court to direct the Superintendent of Police, Medak to preserve all the CCTV footage of events leading up to Md Khadeer’s death. While directing the State authorities to file a counter-affidavit, the court ordered that this particular writ petition be combined with the suo motu writ petition related to the lockup death of Md Khadeer. Md Khadeer, who was taken into custody in connection with a chain-snatching incident, died due to alleged police brutality in Medak on January 27, 2023. The incident came to light after TNIE reported it on February 19, 2023. Subsequently, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe took up a suo motu writ petition. The next hearing in both cases will be taking place after four weeks.