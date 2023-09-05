Telangana HC summons crucial witnesses in Srinivas Goud election petition case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice M Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, hearing the election petition filed by Ch Raghavendra Raju challenging the election of V Srinivas Goud from Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency in 2018, on Monday summoned crucial witnesses.

The sub-registrar from the stamps and registration office in Mahbubnagar, the manager of HDFC Bank, MG Road, Secunderabad, the manager of SBI, Erragadda branch and the manager of AP Grameen Vikas Bank, Padmavathi Colony, Mahbubnagar have been summoned to appear before the advocate commissioner on September 6, 2023.

Additionally, the RDO, Medak district has been summoned to appear on September 8 and the additional collector (revenue), Nalgonda district on September 11, 2023. The court directed the petitioner to file the witness summons while the registry has been asked to verify and issue these summons.

To expedite the proceedings, the court has appointed an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of the witnesses on a daily basis. The advocate commissioner has been instructed not to grant adjournments without valid reasons.

Additionally, the judicial registrar has been tasked with delivering the documents relied upon by the election petition to the advocate commissioner. The matter has been adjourned to September 12, 2023, for the commissioner’s report.

