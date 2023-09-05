Home States Telangana

Telangana HC summons crucial witnesses in Srinivas Goud election petition case

The court directed the petitioner to file the witness summons while the registry has been asked to verify and issue these summons.

Published: 05th September 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice M Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, hearing the election petition filed by Ch Raghavendra Raju challenging the election of V Srinivas Goud from Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency in 2018, on Monday summoned crucial witnesses.

The sub-registrar from the stamps and registration office in Mahbubnagar, the manager of HDFC Bank, MG Road, Secunderabad, the manager of SBI, Erragadda branch and the manager of AP Grameen Vikas Bank, Padmavathi Colony, Mahbubnagar have been summoned to appear before the advocate commissioner on September 6, 2023.

Additionally, the RDO, Medak district has been summoned to appear on September 8 and the additional collector (revenue), Nalgonda district on September 11, 2023. The court directed the petitioner to file the witness summons while the registry has been asked to verify and issue these summons.

To expedite the proceedings, the court has appointed an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of the witnesses on a daily basis. The advocate commissioner has been instructed not to grant adjournments without valid reasons.

Additionally, the judicial registrar has been tasked with delivering the documents relied upon by the election petition to the advocate commissioner. The matter has been adjourned to September 12, 2023, for the commissioner’s report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High CourtV Srinivas Goud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp