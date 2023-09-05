Telangana regularises 567 contract teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday regularised the services of 567 contract teachers who have been working with the Social Welfare Gurukul schools for the last 16 years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Monday, after which the government issued orders. The government also announced 12 months of salary and basic pay with six months of maternity leave to the contract teachers working in the Gurukulams of the Social Welfare department.

Of the 567 teachers, 63 are male and the remaining are female, including librarians and staff nurses, who are qualified as per service rules and were appointed on a contract basis in 2007 to 36 DPIP & RPRP girls schools. These appointments shall be with effect from the date of issue of appointment orders by the competent authority and subject to court orders in this regard, the GO said.

Meanwhile, KCR extended Teachers’ Day greetings, commending the role of teachers in inculcating discipline, making students knowledgeable, and creating a clear understanding of their goals.

