Thummala among top names likely to join Congress in presence of Gandhis

The party aims to establish a connection with the residents by emphasising that the creation of Telangana was made possible through the pivotal decision taken by Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is expecting several leaders from other political parties to join the Congress fold in the presence of several national leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on September 17, a day after the grand old party holds the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the same venue.

Among those expected to make the switch are the former minister and senior BRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, along with former MLAs Vemula Veeresham and Yennam Srinivas Reddy. Their induction into the Congress is expected to significantly bolster the party’s election campaign.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Santosh Kumar, a former MLC from Karimnagar, is also reportedly contemplating a switch to the Congress. However, the exact timing of his move remains uncertain. Several Congress leaders and workers are upbeat following the decision of the party's high command to convene the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC in the twin cities. The party aims to establish a connection with the residents by emphasising that the creation of Telangana was made possible through the pivotal decision taken by Sonia Gandhi, party sources said.

Uttam in poll panel

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy became the only party member from the Telugu states to be inducted as a member of the Congress Election Committee (CEC) on Monday. The 16-member CEC also comprises AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

