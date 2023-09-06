AICC moves to keep power centre in check

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The appointment of Nalgonda MP and Pradesh Screening Committee member N Uttam Kumar Reddy as a member of the Central Election Committee, and former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha as a permanent invitee of the CWC, is being seen as a delicate act of balancing the power equations in the Congress to ensure that no group would have undue advantage over the other.

Till now, those who hesitated to meet Uttam Kumar Reddy and Damodar Raja Narasimha, lest they should ruffle the feathers of those in the camp of the party leadership in the State, now have every reason to meet them without any fear.

Several leaders have already begun calling on them on the pretext of congratulating them on their new positions of responsibility.

The party circles believe that investing the two leaders with important responsibilities is one way of check-mating the strategies of the leadership group. The old guard, which does not see eye to eye with the party’s State leadership, welcomed the new development.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in fact, waited for almost two years for any new assignment after being relieved from the position of the PCC president. Now, he finds himself in two crucial committees. Earlier, there was talk that he might even switch his loyalty to the ruling BRS.

A month ago, the leader expressed anguish over his own party leaders spreading rumours that he was going to quit the Congress. He wrote an open letter to the party workers, explaining how loyal he was to the Gandhi family and that at no stage had he ever entertained the idea of joining the BRS.

The senior leaders in the party are expressing satisfaction over the turn of events. They feel that the new positions to the two leaders would do a lot of good to the party. They stated that the new entrants into the Congress are disturbed over the importance given to the two leaders.

Raja Narasimha, who had been marginalised in the party, has now got a very important position, that of the permanent invitee to the CWC. The position will help him consolidate the Dalit votes in various districts in favour of the Congress.

Last December, the old guard met at CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s residence and raised a banner of revolt against the party’s State leadership. The Congress high command had to intervene to restore normalcy in the party by replacing Manickam Tagore with Manikrao Thakre as Telangana in-charge in January. The complaint against Manickam Tagore was that he was working in accordance with the directions of the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

As Uttam Kumar Reddy is one of the members of the Central Election Committee, many ticket aspirants who have worked for the Congress hope that it would pay to be nice to him. At the same time, the other group loyal to the party’s State leadership is worried that Uttam Kumar Reddy might throw a spanner in their plans.

