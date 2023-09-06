Authorities lift six gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst relentless rainfall lashing the city and surrounding districts, and with a continuous influx of water from the upstream catchment areas of the Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar reservoirs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Tuesday lifted six crest gates each of these two water reservoirs.

The six gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were raised to a height of two feet, thereby releasing 4,120 cusecs of water, while the Osmansagar reservoir also saw six of its gates being lifted by two feet, discharging 1,380 cusecs of water into the Musi river. The Himayatsagar has a total of 17 gates, while Osmansagar has 15.

High alert issued

The lifting of gates also necessitated the issuance of a high alert to residents residing downstream of both reservoirs along the course of the Musi river, apart from the Chaderghat and Moosarambagh causeways. This alert aimed to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate any potential untoward incidents, especially considering the possibility of further gate openings in the event of increased inflows.

Hussainsagar being monitored

At present, the water level at Hussainsagar stands at 513.42 metres against the maximum water level of 514.75 metres, and an approximate discharge of 5,500 cusecs to 5,800 cusecs of floodwater is being directed downstream through the surplus nala. Residents in the vicinity have been alerted to remain cautious and prepared for any emergency situations.

In light of these developments, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has instructed GHMC officials to issue alerts to residents along the Musi River. She told to them relocate the residents living particularly in areas like Chaderghat situated on the banks of the river.

The city has recently experienced heavy rainfall following a dry spell of over a month, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas and traffic jams on major roads throughout the city and its outskirts.

