BJP Kisan Morcha plans protests over farmers’ issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP Kisan Morcha will be organising a series of protests and activities from September 14, to expose the State government’s failure to address the issues concerning agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

During the Kisan Morcha Rythu Sammelan, which was held at Bonguloor on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, the party decided to organise a road blockade in all the Assembly constituencies between 11 and 11.30 AM on September 14, 15 and 16, against Dharani revenue portal, non-implementation of Fasal Bhima Yojana crop insurance scheme, non-implementation of crop loan waiver and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failure in providing free fertilisers to farmers as promised by him.

On October 3 and 4, Rythu Sammelans will be held in all district headquarters, followed by farmers’ rallies on October 10.

The party is also planning ‘Polam Baata,’ a campaign where Kisan Morcha workers will reach out to farmers in their fields, agricultural market yards and in the streets of villages from September 17 till October 2, to explain how the agricultural sector prospered due to the Central schemes, and how the State government neglected farming and farmers.

BJP State President G Kishan Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were “drinking the blood of the poor” by using the Dharani portal, by threatening, blackmailing and killing the farmers and taking away their lands.

Though there are States extending financial benefits to tenant farmers, he said that around 15-18 lakh such farmers in Telangana were not getting any support from the government, even when their crops are destroyed during extreme weather events.

HYDERABAD: The BJP Kisan Morcha will be organising a series of protests and activities from September 14, to expose the State government’s failure to address the issues concerning agriculture and farmers’ welfare. During the Kisan Morcha Rythu Sammelan, which was held at Bonguloor on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, the party decided to organise a road blockade in all the Assembly constituencies between 11 and 11.30 AM on September 14, 15 and 16, against Dharani revenue portal, non-implementation of Fasal Bhima Yojana crop insurance scheme, non-implementation of crop loan waiver and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failure in providing free fertilisers to farmers as promised by him. On October 3 and 4, Rythu Sammelans will be held in all district headquarters, followed by farmers’ rallies on October 10. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party is also planning ‘Polam Baata,’ a campaign where Kisan Morcha workers will reach out to farmers in their fields, agricultural market yards and in the streets of villages from September 17 till October 2, to explain how the agricultural sector prospered due to the Central schemes, and how the State government neglected farming and farmers. BJP State President G Kishan Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were “drinking the blood of the poor” by using the Dharani portal, by threatening, blackmailing and killing the farmers and taking away their lands. Though there are States extending financial benefits to tenant farmers, he said that around 15-18 lakh such farmers in Telangana were not getting any support from the government, even when their crops are destroyed during extreme weather events.