Congress tries to rekindle Telangana sentiment

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As September 17 approaches, the Congress has set out to strategically rekindle the Telangana sentiment by announcing a series of programmes, commemorating the annexation of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, terming it “Telangana freedom.”

“Congress celebrating Telangana annexation into the Indian Union is a welcome sign,” said former Telangana JAC chairman and TJS president Prof M Kodandaram. However, he disputed the idea of calling Hyderabad State’s annexation to be freedom, pointing out that Telangana was never a colony.

This calculated move by the Congress signifies a noticeable shift in the political discourse which historically had the BJP championing September 17 as a political issue and demanding successive governments to officially observe it as “Telangana Liberation Day.”

Understandably, the Congress wants to make its mark on the historical relevance of the day by shifting the spotlight onto its own efforts of liberating Telangana from the rule of the Nizam through Operation Polo in 1948. The party’s celebration extends beyond the mere acknowledgement of Telangana’s annexation; it seeks to underscore its crucial role in establishing the Telangana State, a move that Congress views as crucial to its own future.

Undisputedly, it was the Congress that played a crucial role in securing territorial status for Telangana through the parliamentary process. The State Congress intends to leverage this achievement as a prominent election issue, aiming to remind the public of its role by organising a massive public meeting with Sonia Gandhi on September 17.

To further its narrative as “Telangana champions,” the Congress has scheduled the dates for its highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), choosing Hyderabad as the venue. It may be mentioned here that while announcing the decision to convene the CWC in Hyderabad, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal placed emphasis on the importance of September 17.

In recent times, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has been invoking the fact that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was born in the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State, which also encompassed parts of Karnataka. Revanth has also spoken about how members of Kharge’s family had been killed by the Razakars.

