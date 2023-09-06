Home States Telangana

DK Aruna asks Assembly secretary to let her take oath

Aruna was recognised as the returning candidate for the election after the High Court ordered the disqualification of the sitting BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy on August 24.

Published: 06th September 2023 09:00 AM

BJP vice-president DK Aruna. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP vice-president DK Aruna met the secretary of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday and requested him to administer her the oath as the MLA of Gadwal Assembly constituency at the earliest.

She submitted a copy of the notification published on Monday by the ECI, directing the chief electoral officer of Telangana to make necessary arrangements to publish it in the next issue of the State Gazette.

Speaking to the media, Aruna said that she tried to call Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and as he was not “reachable”, she sent a message to him, requesting him to be present at the oath-taking ceremony.

